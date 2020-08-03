Beazley builds Midwest presence with four cyber & executive risk underwriting hires

New York, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed four new underwriters within its Chicago-based cyber & executive risk (CyEx) division to add expertise and support growth across the business. Jon Perry and Megan Feyereisen join as executive risk underwriters, while Brett Kreiter and Rich Michaels will underwrite cyber and technology errors & omissions (E&O).

Bethany Greenwood, global head of cyber & executive risk at Beazley, said: “We have an incredible team and we’re excited to continue to strengthen this division, and particularly to build out our offering in the Midwest. Jon, Megan, Brett and Rich bring significant underwriting and leadership experience, as we continue to serve our brokers and clients and build on the strong growth we have seen in the US over recent months.”

Jon joins Beazley from Allied World where he spent more than six years as a public D&O underwriter in the Midwest. Prior to that, he was an executive risk underwriter at Travelers.

Megan comes to Beazley from Hiscox where she led the Midwest cyber & executive risk team of underwriters. She previously spent more than four years at Chubb underwriting private and non-profit accounts.

Brett joins Beazley as a seasoned cyber and E&O underwriter and will also serve as regional manager of Beazley’s Midwest team, responsible for expanding the company’s regional footprint. He joins from Zurich where his roles included underwriter for large accounts and head of the US middle market.

Rich joins from Allianz where he was lead cyber and E&O underwriter for the Midwest and South. Before Allianz, he gained a strong technical foundation on Marsh’s graduate training program, specializing in casualty and financial and professional liability.

The announcement comes 18 months after Beazley’s cyber & tech team and executive risk team, including D&O, employment practices liability (EPL) and M&A insurance, merged to form the CyEx division, strengthening Beazley’s offering dedicated to handling some of the most challenging risks facing businesses around the world. Last year, CyEx accounted for more than a quarter (27%) of Beazley’s gross written premiums and includes some of the company’s fastest growing products. The CyEx team has maintained its growth during lockdown and in July Bethany Greenwood took over as the new global head of the division.

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with

operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and in 2019 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,003.9m.

All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance

products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc.,

an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

