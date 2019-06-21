Beazley Product Solutions hires specialty treaty underwriter

Khoury is based in Los Angeles office.

Beazley has appointed Desiree Khoury as a specialty treaty underwriter within the Beazley Product Solutions team, which provides customized turnkey products to insurance company partners.

Beazley Product Solutions designs innovative specialist insurance cover backed by treaty reinsurance to meet the needs of insurers and their policyholders. Beazley’s solutions are supported by award-winning claim handling and risk management support.

Ms Khoury underwrites a wide range of specialty risks including cyber, employment practices and environmental liability, as well as Beazley’s workplace violence cover that was launched in 2018. She will have a particular focus on developing new business opportunities and is based in Beazley’s Los Angeles office, reporting to Paul Henderson, Beazley Product Solutions focus group leader.

Ms Khoury joins from NAS Insurance, where her most recent role was managing a nationwide sales team as head of sales & business development.

Jo McCann, head of specialty treaty, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Desiree to our team. She brings a wealth of experience in sales, marketing, customer relations and business development within the specialist insurance and reinsurance space. Beazley Product Solutions is growing globally in terms of both the range of innovative insurance solutions we can offer and the territories in which we operate. By providing our customized products to insurance partners, we support their ability to differentiate and meet the changing needs of their customers.”

Beazley Product Solutions offers turnkey products across all key product lines including Beazley’s flagship cyber product, Beazley Breach Response.

