Music superstar to perform two hit singles in popular experiences, Carry A Friend!, Paradise RP, and The Floor Is Lava

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bebe Rexha , Grammy-nominated, diamond-certified singer-songwriter, today announced in partnership with Warner Records and Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in redefining the gaming industry as a media channel, the launch of SOUNDZ By Bebe Rexha to meet Gen Z and Alpha in the virtual spaces they know and love. SOUNDZ provides a new way for music artists and brands to reach millions of daily fans on Roblox through a first-of-its-kind listening activation that can be enjoyed simultaneously through multiple existing popular experiences on Roblox. Bebe Rexha and Super League are debuting this new product offering within Carry A Friend! , Paradise RP , and The Floor Is Lava , enabling their massive audiences the opportunity to listen and dance to Bebe Rexha’s new singles “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” and “I’m The Drama.”

SOUNDZ By Bebe Rexha launches on June 28, 2024, with Bebe Rexha being brought to life through a custom-built avatar set to dance and engage with Bebe Rexha’s fans and music lovers. Fans will be able to dance together, play rhythm-based games, try on and purchase Bebe Rexha virtual merch, and earn special in-experience status within Carry A Friend!, Paradise RP, and The Floor Is Lava. Fans can also access Super League’s rewards and loyalty platform and enter to win a personal video message from Bebe on Community, a text messaging service that connects artists and fans.

“I am thrilled to expand my presence on Roblox, replicating the energy and excitement concertgoers feel in real life to virtual worlds,” said Bebe Rexha. “I cannot wait to interact with my amazing fan base and share my latest musical direction with new audiences.”

Bebe’s SOUNDZ performance is the next evolution of Bebe’s commitment to leveraging the power of immersive experiences, including previous performances on Roblox and her own award-winning Bebeverse , to build community and foster deeper connections with her fans.

Packed with interactivity, mini-games, and inspiring in-experience content creation tools such as green screens and custom backdrops, SOUNDZ is a new type of scalable immersive music offering enabled through Super League’s Super Biz, a suite of tools that helps developers improve user engagement with the creators of more than 7,000 experiences signed up to date.

“We are so excited to have Bebe Rexha as our debut artist for SOUNDZ, which we truly see as an evolution of music fan engagement on Roblox. By reaching huge audiences directly in the experiences they visit every day, Bebe will be able to grow her superfan base and attract entirely new listeners,” said Josh Neuman, Super League EVP, President of Entertainment. “We hope that artists, labels, and promoters will start looking at SOUNDZ as a ‘must-have’ on their marketing roadmap for single and album releases, in the same way that they look at late-night TV appearances and DSP positioning to help break tracks.”

About Super League:

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world’s largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving a lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront – always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more information, visit superleague.com .

