Ogden, Utah, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Becklar, the parent company of AvantGuard, Armstrongs and Freeus is pleased to announce the acquisition of Eyeforce, the leading provider of wholesale monitored remote guarding solutions. Eyeforce combines video surveillance, AI/machine learning analytics, and live audio operator response intervention to protect commercial property, enhance safety, prevent crime, and reduce theft and loss. Combining these services with Becklar’s industry-leading enterprise monitoring, personal health and safety, and workforce safety solutions results in the market’s broadest and most innovative portfolio of connected safety offerings across North America.

“At Becklar, we are passionate about saving lives and protecting property. We are thrilled to bring the unique and innovative remote guarding solutions provided by Eyeforce to our family of brands,” said Steve Richards, CEO of Becklar. “With this addition, Becklar’s portfolio of connected safety services is unmatched in scope or scale, providing the next level of enhanced security for dealers, partners and customers.”

Eyeforce is the recognized leader in remote guarding, dedicated to the success of dealers protecting companies ranging in size from medium to enterprise accounts for 25 years. Eyeforce is a trusted video monitoring partner for some of the largest, most high-profile players in their respective industries including auto and tractor dealerships, construction and construction supply, storage facilties, logistics centers, and more. Becklar’s acquisition of Eyeforce allows all existing dealers to offer expanded video surveillance and remote guarding solutions to their customers including:

Remote guards highly trained in preventative video surveillance

Optimized AI technology for any equipment brand, reducing false alarms

Remote guard gate entry/exit verification and protection

Simplified, dealer-friendly, camera-agnostic onboarding

No additional hardware required

“Eyeforce is proud to join the team at Becklar. We share the same drive for high-quality solutions, innovation and care for our dealers,” explains Daniel Forrest, CEO of Eyeforce. “This combination allows Eyeforce to innovate in technology and processes quickly and exponentially, to further enhance our standing as the leader in remote guarding across the U.S. and Canada.”

Becklar Enterprise Monitoring, through its subsidiaries AvantGuard and Armstrongs, is consistently recognized in the industry for providing the highest quality enterprise monitoring solutions, driven by award-winning technologies, providing the fastest response times in the industry. Justin Bailey, President of Becklar Enterprise Monitoring, commented, “The advanced video and remote guarding services provided by Eyeforce provides yet another growth opportunity and revenue stream for our dealers. These services provide cost savings and superior protection for commercial customers in North America.”

Together, Becklar and Eyeforce provide the most comprehensive solution for interactive video monitoring in the market. Becklar’s platform of connected safety services, devices and technologies provide unmatched protection in enterprise fire and security monitoring, personal emergency response, medical alerts, and workforce safety. Dealers can offer superior protection for their customers from a single provider while increasing their recurring monthly revenue. Becklar continues to be at the forefront of technology, innovating to add value to its customers through internal development and strategic partnerships.

About Becklar

Becklar create industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals, delivering a world-class comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Becklar leverage their platform of innovative technology and award-winning services to create customizable and comprehensive solutions to meet the connected safety needs of dealer and enterprise customers across diverse industries, including personal emergency response solutions, workforce safety, connected wellness, and event response monitoring.

Learn more about the complete suite of end-to-end solutions at becklar.com. And learn more about our family of brands at AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, Armstrongs and Freeus.

About Eyeforce

Eyeforce has been the leader in wholesale remote guarding nationwide since 1998. With redundant command centers in Houston and Tyler, Texas, Eyeforce combines video surveillance, analytics, and live audio intervention to help deter crime and generate significant RMR for its nationwide network of dealers. To learn more about Eyeforce’s remote guarding solutions, visit https://eyeforce.com.

CONTACT: Jeff Bradford Becklar 801-201-4055 jbradford@becklar.com