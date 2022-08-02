Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bectran Inc. to Exhibit at the August Credit Research Foundation Forum and Expo in Louisville, Kentucky

Bectran Inc. to Exhibit at the August Credit Research Foundation Forum and Expo in Louisville, Kentucky

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc. is pleased to announce that it is attending the 2022 Credit Research Foundation Forum and Expo in Louisville, Kentucky. On August 8th at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, Bectran will join credit professionals from various industries to discuss the latest products and services from the largest exhibit of vendors to the credit and accounts receivable community.

CRF will offer a series of educational sessions and activities that will provide delegates an opportunity to collaborate and discuss the latest innovations in credit, collections, and accounts receivable software. This year’s August forum and expo includes topics ranging from understanding digital lockboxes to the impact of supply chain struggles, inflation, and recession. Highlights of this event include an executive leadership roundtable presented by CRF, as well as a SAP best practices session.

“CRF’s annual expo is an excellent opportunity for Bectran to showcase our product and connect with credit & accounts receivable executives. As a Platinum Partner, there is no better in-person event to engage with our industry-leading clients and prospects. We are looking forward to the first expo event in three years, and discussing the current software needs of enterprise companies,” said Dominic Biegel, Senior Manager, Sales.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Sean McCaffrey, and Nico Scimeca will be available at booth number 16 in the expo hall to discuss how Bectran’s Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable solution enables businesses to achieve significant savings in the order-to-cash cycle.

About Bectran, Inc.
Bectran, the industry leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies are able to cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department. To learn more, visit www.bectran.com

Social Media Links: LinkedIn | Twitter

Bectran is a registered trademark of Bectran, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Source: Bectran, Inc.

Media Contact
Bectran, Inc.
Angelina Rose
703-596-8089
PR@bectran.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.