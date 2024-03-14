WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Beer Institute, the oldest national trade association representing the beer industry, recognized 12 beer industry employees with its inaugural Best in Brew Award, which honors exceptional employees from Beer Institute member companies, at an award gala in Washington, D.C. This accolade celebrates and salutes beer industry workers who consistently go above and beyond, demonstrating outstanding dedication and contributions to their respective companies and the beer industry.

“Nearly 2.4 million Americans owe their livelihood to the beer industry, and the Best in Brew Award celebrates extraordinary individuals whose unwavering commitment and passion fuel the success of a vibrant beer industry,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “These employees have consistently set the highest example at their respective companies, and their dedication to the art of brewing and selling beer exemplifies what makes beer America’s favorite beverage alcohol.”

The Beer Institute honored the following industry employees with a Best in Brew Award:

Ksenia Adams , MicroStar Logistics, Denver, CO

, MicroStar Logistics, Denver, CO Natalie Burbidge , Constellation Brands, Chicago, IL

, Constellation Brands, Chicago, IL Justin Burden , Pabst Brewing Company, San Antonio, TX

, Pabst Brewing Company, San Antonio, TX John Doolan , HEINEKEN USA, White Plains, NY

, HEINEKEN USA, White Plains, NY John Geist (retired) , Boston Beer Company, Boston, MA

, Boston Beer Company, Boston, MA Brice Hiatt , John I. Hass, Inc., Yakima, WA

, John I. Hass, Inc., Yakima, WA Robert Kunkle, O-I Glass/Rocky Mountain Bottle Company, Wheat Ridge, CO

O-I Glass/Rocky Mountain Bottle Company, Wheat Ridge, CO Missy Raver , Yakima Chief Hops, Yakima, WA

, Yakima Chief Hops, Yakima, WA Scott Smith, Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, MO

Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis, MO Dan Voce , FX Matt Brewing Company, Utica, NY

, FX Matt Brewing Company, Utica, NY Jamie Westfahl , Molson Coors, Milwaukee, WI

, Molson Coors, Milwaukee, WI Bill Young, Beer Institute, Washington, DC

This is the first year the Beer Institute has recognized exceptional beer industry employees with the Best in Brew Award. According to Beer Serves America, the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s joint economic study, nearly 2.4 million Americans work in the beer industry, and beer contributes more than $409 billion in economic output, equivalent to 1.6% of the national GDP. The beer industry also pays more than $63 billion in taxes annually and more than $132 billion in wages and benefits to employees.

