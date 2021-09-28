Beer Institute Names Senator Kevin Cramer as 2021 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) as one of its “2021 Beer Champions” for his instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. The Beer Institute recognized Cramer for his leadership in the Senate to provide tax relief for the hospitality sector through his bill, the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021, which he introduced with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions in Congress like Senator Cramer, who is a great advocate for beer and the hospitality industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders – the production, distribution and sale of beer create good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue producing and serving America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We are thankful for Senator Cramer’s support and look forward to working with him for years to come.”

“Because many tourism and travel industries were the first to be hurt by COVID-19 and could be the last to fully recover, we introduced bipartisan legislation to provide help to some of the hardest hit businesses, encourages employee retention, and incentivizes families to travel when it is safe to do so,” said Senator Cramer. “I am grateful for the support of the Beer Institute and all who helped our businesses and workers get through the pandemic.”

Senator Cramer sponsored the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021, bipartisan legislation to provide much-needed support to America’s hospitality industry, a massive sector of the economy employing tens of millions of Americans, which has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation will provide tax relief to small businesses nationwide that suffered massive losses because of the spoilage of food and beverage products. The beer industry lost an estimated $800-900 million in unmerchantable beer due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

In North Dakota, the beer industry supports more than 7,200 jobs and provides nearly $1 billion annually in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2021 Beer Champions include:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

