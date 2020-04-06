Beer Institute Poll: Americans Want to Drink a Beer with The Rock, Tom Brady and Lady Gaga

WASHINGTON, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With National Beer Day approaching on April 7, the Beer Institute released survey results of the actor or actress, athlete, and musician Americans said they would most want to join for a beer. The findings: Americans would most like to share a beer with actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, and 11-time Grammy award winner Lady Gaga.

“As Americans come together during this difficult time, beer offers us a little bit of joy as we join—often digitally–with friends and family to share stories and lift each other’s spirits,” said Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Whether at the theater, on the football field, or at a concert, The Rock, Tom Brady, and Lady Gaga have long brought people together. We look forward to joining our friends and loved ones in-person again to enjoy cinema, sporting events and concerts together when the COVID-19 pandemic ends. We also raise a glass to celebrate the medical professionals, first responders, manufacturers, service workers and retailers, including those in the beer industry, who are providing for our nation through this national emergency.”

April 7 marks National Beer Day, which commemorates the enactment of legislation signed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 legalizing beer before other alcohol beverages were made legal by the ratification of the 21st Amendment, which ended Prohibition. On National Beer Day, we celebrate the many ways that beer belongs in our history, culture, society and the people we admire and would like to get to know better.

Quadrant Strategies conducted the survey on behalf of the Beer Institute from March 16th, 2020 to March 17th, 2020 among 1,000 Americans age 21 and older. Respondents were demographically representative of the country based on the latest Census data. Participants were randomly selected from an online panel and recruited using a number of online recruitment mechanisms, primarily over email.

In a similar survey conducted in 2019, Betty White was the top choice.

To view a social media graphic of the results, click here.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Attachment

National Beer Day Graphic

CONTACT: Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 [email protected]