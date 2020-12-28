Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Beer Institute Praises U.S. Congress and President Trump for Extending COVID Relief to Millions of Americans

Beer Institute Praises U.S. Congress and President Trump for Extending COVID Relief to Millions of Americans

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

President’s signature helps bring much-needed aid to the economy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute, released the following statement after President Donald J. Trump signed COVID relief legislation:

“The pandemic has decimated the hospitality industry – especially restaurants and bars – and this legislation offers some relief and helps start our economy down the path to the recovery. I want to thank Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader McCarthy for working on a bipartisan basis to put forward assistance for the American people, particularly our friends in the hospitality industry who have been severely impacted by restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, and I want to thank President Trump and his administration for their leadership in providing much-needed help to Americans. The permanent alcohol excise tax relief contained in this legislation will help support American jobs at a time of significant economic uncertainty.”

Mark Stutrud, founder and president of Summit Brewing Company in Saint Paul, Minnesota added, “The permanent excise tax relief will provide essential funds that will drive three new positions, adding to our sales and marketing depth and maintenance capability.  Furthermore, will be able to accelerate our investment in capital equipment.”

In 2017, Congress included two years of excise tax relief for all brewers and beer importers as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was extended for one year in December 2019.

According to recent polling done by the Beer Institute, 63 percent of Americans support Congress making the current federal excise tax rates permanent for all brewers and beer importers. Further, more than 350 members of the House and more than 75 members of the Senate are cosponsors of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act of 2019, which makes the excise tax relief for brewers and beer importers contained in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

CONTACT: Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.