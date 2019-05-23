BEER INSTITUTE RELEASES APRIL 2019 DOMESTIC TAX PAID ESTIMATE

Washington, D.C., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for April 2019:
The April 2019 estimate is 14,106,000 barrels, a decrease of 0.2% vs. April 2018 removals of 14,128,149 barrels. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
|Month
|2018
|2019
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|12,132,180
|12,310,000
|1.5%
|177,820
|February
|11,270,617
|11,198,000
|-0.6%
|-72,617
|March
|14,646,425
|14,347,000
|-2.0%
|-299,425
|April
|14,128,149
|14,106,000
|-0.2%
|-22,149
|YTD
|52,177,371
|51,961,000
|-0.4%
|-216,371
###
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.
CONTACT: Ramsey Cox Beer Institute 2027372337 [email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm - May 23, 2019
- VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ First Cut of Steel Kicks Off Advance Construction For Columbia-Class Submarine Program - May 23, 2019
- ZVTK – Zevotek Engages Research Analyst To Cover Company – Report Anticipated Next Week - May 23, 2019