BEER INSTITUTE RELEASES AUGUST 2019 DOMESTIC TAX PAID ESTIMATE

Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for August 2019:
The August 2019 estimate is 14,169,000 barrels, a decrease of 7.3% vs. August 2018 removals of 15,290,205. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
|Month
|2018
|2019
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|12,132,174
|12,310,000
|1.5%
|177,826
|February
|11,268,874
|11,198,000
|-0.6%
|-70,874
|March
|14,664,428
|14,347,000
|-2.2%
|-317,428
|April
|14,126,669
|14,106,000
|-0.1%
|-20,669
|May
|15,268,002
|15,041,000
|-1.5%
|-227,002
|June
|16,510,927
|15,621,000
|-5.4%
|-889,927
|July
|15,182,280
|14,800,000
|-2.5%
|-382,280
|August
|15,290,205
|14,169,000
|-7.3%
|-1,121,205
|YTD
|114,443,559
|111,592,000
|-2.5%
|-2,851,559
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.
CONTACT: Ramsey Cox Beer Institute 2027372337 [email protected]
