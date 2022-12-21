WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2022:
The November 2022 estimate is 12,000,000 barrels, a decrease of 4% compared to November 2021 removals of 12,502,569 barrels.
|Domestic Tax Paid – TTB
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2021
|2022
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|13,156,930
|11,606,664
|-11.8%
|-1,550,266
|February
|11,814,320
|10,847,178
|-8.2%
|-967,142
|March
|15,028,948
|15,253,488
|1.5%
|224,540
|April
|14,575,988
|13,540,000
|-7.1%
|-1,035,988
|May
|14,953,923
|14,416,000
|-3.6%
|-537,923
|June
|16,626,168
|16,000,000
|-3.8%
|-626,168
|July
|14,502,392
|13,700,000
|-5.5%
|-802,392
|August
|14,254,197
|14,600,000
|2.4%
|345,803
|September
|14,525,748
|14,400,000
|-0.9%
|-125,748
|October
|13,628,436
|12,900,000
|-5.3%
|-728,436
|November
|12,502,569
|12,000,000
|-4.0%
|-502,569
|YTD
|155,569,619
|149,263,330
|-4.1%
|-6,306,289
The December 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2023.
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.
