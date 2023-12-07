WASHINGTON, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for October 2023:

The October 2023 estimate is 11,350,000 barrels, a decrease of 10.8% compared to October 2022 removals of 12,730,492.

Domestic Tax Paid – TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2022 2023 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,605,709 11,194,019 -3.5% -411,690 February 10,867,830 11,022,693 1.4% 154,863 March 15,382,304 14,625,540 -4.9% -756,764 April 13,562,901 12,840,000 -5.3% -722,901 May 14,450,839 12,751,000 -11.8% -1,699,839 June 16,340,657 14,969,000 -8.4% -1,371,657 July 13,970,236 13,227,000 -5.3% -743,236 August 14,976,033 13,977,000 -6.7% -999,033 September 14,426,043 12,785,000 -11.4% -1,641,043 October 12,730,492 11,350,000 -10.8% -1,380,492 YTD 138,313,044 128,741,252 -6.9% -9,571,792

The November 2023 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2024.

