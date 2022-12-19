WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Beer Institute, a national trade organization representing the beer industry, revised its Advertising and Marketing Code to address alcohol variants of non-alcohol products. This change will help consumers distinguish between alcohol and non-alcohol versions of beverages with popular brand names.

Effective immediately, the Beer Institute’s Advertising and Marketing Code has been updated to include the following:

“Advertising and marketing materials for the alcohol variant of any non-alcohol product, including but not limited to packaging, should be readily distinguishable from the advertising and marketing materials of the non-alcohol product to not confuse consumers about the alcohol nature of the alcohol variant. Advertising and marketing materials, including but not limited to displays, signage, and sampling, should not feature both the non-alcohol product and the alcohol variant.”

“Brewers are committed to responsible self-regulation in advertising and marketing, and that includes ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between alcohol and non-alcohol variants of products,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “With this advertising code update, brewers are doing their part to ensure that advertising and marketing materials for these products are distinct in the marketplace. Updating the Beer Institute’s Advertising and Marketing Code to accommodate the growing number of innovative products in the marketplace gives consumers the information they need to make informed choices and consume responsibly.”

The Beer Institute Advertising and Marketing Code helps brewers direct their advertising and marketing to legal drinking age consumers. To learn more about the Advertising and Marketing Code, visit https://www.beerinstitute.org/responsibility/advertising-marketing-code/.

