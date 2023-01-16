The market for beer line cooling systems in the UK. is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, Increasing Number of Pubs in the UK. to Push Sales of Glycol Cooled Beer Lines by 2033. The market for beer line cooling systems in China is expected to grow at 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global beer line cooling system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the estimated period of 2023 to 2033. The market value is likely to grow from US$ 1,321.1 Million in 2023 to US$ 2,111.3 Million in 2033. The global market is set to be worth US$ 1,260.6 Million by the end of 2022.

A beer line cooling system is a device that is used to cool beer before it is dispensed. It is a prominent way to keep one’s beer lines cold and prevent them from freezing, and forming foam. By circulating cold water through the beer lines, one can keep them at a consistent temperature and carbonation levels to avoid various problems that can occur when they freeze.

A properly cooled beer line can also extend the life of one’s keg by preventing spoilage. Beer line cooling systems are thus considered to be an important part of any bar or restaurant that serves draft beer.

Historical outlook of the global market shows that it has been steadily growing over the past five years, with no signs of slowing down. Future projections for the market are even more optimistic, as the demand for craft beer continues to grow. With more breweries looking to invest in efficient cooling systems, the market for beer line cooling systems is expected to continue its strong growth in the years to come.

One of the major factors driving growth in the market is the increasing demand for beer and other alcoholic beverages, especially in developed countries. However, the high cost of beer line cooling systems is restraining growth in the market. In addition, stringent regulations associated with alcohol consumption in certain countries may also hamper growth in the market.

The U.S. is set to account for nearly 31.9% of the global market share and reach a valuation of US$ 421.4 M illio n in 2023.

of the global market share and reach a valuation of in 2023. The market for beer line cooling systems in the U.K. is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market for beer line cooling systems in India is estimated to grow at 6.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market for beer line cooling systems in China is expected to grow at 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

CAGR between 2023 and 2033. Germany is estimated to hold nearly 24.6% of share in the global market for beer line cooling systems by 2023.

“Rising demand for water-cooled chillers in the beer industry owing to their long lifespan and ability to withstand outdoor elements like heat, ice, rain, and snow is expected to push sales. Besides, easy availability of advanced cooling systems that transfer heat more efficiently and help companies to save on energy costs, is likely to propel growth,” says a FMI analyst.

Top 5 manufacturers of beer line cooling systems are Kegworks, The Beer Giraffe, Beerjet, Elkay Manufacturing Company, and Continental Refrigerator.

Key players in the global market are constantly innovating and introducing new products & services to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers. They are also investing heavily in research and development activities to create new and improved products.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of beer line cooling system presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023-2033.

The study provides valuable insight on the beer line cooling system market based on system type (glycol-based system, air-cooled system), application (bars, hotels, restaurants, household), end use (draft beer, bottled beer), and region.

