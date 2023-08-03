Collaboration between two property inspection leaders will help to enhance accuracy and scalability of property inspections

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bees360 , the top provider of drone-enabled property inspection services powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and Fixle , a technology solution that simplifies home management and major appliance inspection, are pleased to announce a new partnership which will enhance data capture, tracking, and management for interior property inspections.

Bees360 not only automates the physical requirements of external home inspections through the use of drones but is also focused on improvements to the interior property inspection process as well. Since home appliances play a major role in the safety and functionality of a home, every home inspection requires a visual and operational assessment of built-in and major appliances to ensure accuracy. Until now, inspectors were required to manually lookup information about home appliances to obtain pertinent information like age and recalls. Fixle has simplified this process for inspectors and homeowners through an innovative platform that provides a simple scan of the appliance tag which captures and catalogs all of the necessary details.

“The partnership with Fixle brings a new element to improving the efficiency and accuracy of interior home inspections,” said Courtney Cooke, executive vice president of sales at Bees360 . “By leveraging Fixle’s technology, our inspectors will be able to accurately capture appliance data more quickly and provide more of what our clients need while creating a path to grow into new markets.”

Relying on Fixle’s capabilities to capture appliance data further enhances Bees360’s unbiased approach to property inspections. Through Fixle’s platform, Bees360’s inspectors are able to capture more detailed interior inspections in less time while enhancing the services for growing need of customers.

“By integrating Fixle’s technology with Bees360’s, we are able to provide a comprehensive solution that improves the efficiency and accuracy of internal property inspections,” said Kathleen Kuhn, head of business development for Fixle . “Fixle and Bees360 working together means clients get more of the detailed information they are looking for faster.”

For more information about this partnership, please contact Bees360 or Fixle .

About Bees360

Bees360 is a leading innovator of deep learning and computer vision technology who focuses on bringing AI and drone solutions to property underwriting and claim inspections. It is founded by data scientists and insurance experts whose collective background in data science, mathematics, property claims & underwriting provide an unparalleled level of knowledge to build AI-powered workflow and a disruptive business model for the conventional insurance industry. Learn more at www.bees360.com .