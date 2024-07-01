From concept to cure, Spark a Conversation dives into the development of a revolutionary approach to opioid withdrawal symptom treatment.

Dallas, TX, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For as long as there has been opioid use disorder, there have only been two solutions: cold turkey or more drugs. The founders of Spark Biomedical believed there was a better way. Enter: Sparrow Ascent, a non-invasive wearable neurostimulation device small enough to fit in your pocket and simple enough your grandpa could use it. In their new web series, “Spark a Conversation,” Spark Biomedical, global leaders in wearable neurostimulation technology, brings you on the revolutionary journey to developing a 21st-century solution to the opioid epidemic.

The series is intended to give physicians, healthcare business leaders, patients, and caregivers a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of a medical device start-up seeking to combat the problem affecting thousands of patients across the U.S. Viewers will receive answers to essential questions such as how Sparrow Ascent works and where the idea came from, empowering them with knowledge and insight into the science and technology behind Sparrow Ascent directly from the leaders who are shaping the future of medical technology.

Meet the founders in the first episode: “The Origin Story,” where you’re invited to join a candid discussion with Spark Biomedical’s co-founders: Daniel Powell, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Alejandro Covalin, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Navid Khodaparast, Chief Science Officer. The trio discusses the hurdles they’ve overcome and the significant advances that have been made while pioneering new approaches to opioid withdrawal treatment.

Episodes are set to rollout July 2024 — launching with Episodes 1 & 2.

Episode 1: The Origin Story

Episode 2: The Clinical Story

Episode 3: The Tech Story

Episode 4: The Vision for Sparrow

Episode 5: Viva Las Vagus

Episode 6: Wearable Neurostimulation Story

“Our goal with ‘Spark A Conversation,” says CEO Daniel Powell, “is to share the knowledge we’ve gathered on our journey into wearable neurostimulation treatment solutions so that we demystify what some current patients call ‘magic.’ In our first season, we dive deep into the background behind our opioid withdrawal product, Sparrow Ascent. We hope that this level of candor and information will empower anyone touched by the opioid epidemic with the knowledge and confidence in a new way forward.”

Subscribers can watch and/or listen to “Spark a Conversation” on the Spark Biomedical YouTube channel or at www.sparkbiomedical.com.

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based wearable neurostimulation solutions developer devoted to the life-saving work of helping 36.3 million people worldwide overcome withdrawal, heal from addiction, and achieve the better quality of life they deserve. With opioid-related misuse and overdose deaths on the rise, the company’s mission is to eliminate opioid use disorder by working to address the full lifecycle, including withdrawal management, opioid-sparing, relapse prevention, and PTSD/trauma abatement.

Spark Biomedical is helping patients take the first step of overcoming acute opioid withdrawal with its FDA-cleared wearable technology, the Sparrow Ascent— Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation (tAN®) for Opioid Withdrawal Relief. Sparrow Ascent provides an easy, safe, and effective drug-free treatment option supported by clinical evidence. Next steps are underway with the launch of two NIDA-funded clinical trials to improve adult relapse rates and help infants suffering from Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (NOWS).

