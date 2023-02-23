Wellesley, MA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Behl Designs, a textile fabric studio located in Wellesley MA is pleased to announce the release of 3 new patterns to their textile design portfolio.

Blossom: Inspired by Priyanka’s daughter’s name which means “beautiful blossom;” she is happy, vibrant, and full of life !! Blossom is a block print fabric on 100% linen available in 4 colors; Dusty Blue, Forest Fog, Lemon Pepper and Rosewood. Learn more about Blossom Textile Fabric.

Ella: Inspired by Priyanka’s trip to Sri Lanka, Ella is a town rich in beauty, replete with “cloud forests” and tea plantations. Ella is a block print fabric composed of 52% Linen and 48% Cotton available in three colors; Taupe Gray, Tea and Wild Wind. Learn more about Ella Textile Fabric.

Galle: Inspired by Priyanka’s trip to Sri Lanka, Galle is named after the city known for its lighthouses and a famed fortress. Called a “European city,” it is rich in architecture. Galle is a is a block print fabric composed of 52% Linen and 48% Cotton available in four colors; Blue Jasper, Pink Icing, Sunrise and Watercress. Learn more about Galle Textile Fabric.

About Behl Designs

Behl Designs offers custom designed textile fabric wholesale direct to the trade by the yard, and limited-edition fabric products offered to retail and trade. Behl Designs is the product of Textile Designer Priyanka Behl’s love for people, places, and cultures. Growing up in India, Priyanka was constantly surrounded by textiles, skilled artisans, and colorful festivals and celebrations, all inspiring her use of colors and patterns in the custom works she creates today. Following her passion for cultures and different textiles, Priyanka worked in the textile industry, learning about silk woven textiles and developing a deep curiosity for other textiles, techniques of weaving, embroidery and printing. Her curiosity has helped cement her knowledge of textiles, and led to her instinctively creative eye for using a diverse range of textiles to create finished products — everything from hand beaded window coverings to hand embroidered furniture. Behl Designs home decor textiles include custom designed fabrics and wallcoverings that can be found in many interior design studios across the United States and throughout the world.

Behl Designs offers 31 interior design textile fabric patterns and 4 textile wallcovering patterns.

To learn more about Behl Designs, visit: https://behldesigns.com/

