The Portnoy Law Firm advises BeiGene, Ltd. ("BeiGene" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BGNE) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their BeiGene stock.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the Company provided inaccurate or deceptive statements or failed to disclose important information that could affect investors. BeiGene has become the subject of an article published by Morningstar on June 15, 2023, titled “BeiGene experiences share price decline following patent infringement lawsuit by AbbVie unit over cancer drug.” As reported in the article, AbbVie’s (ABBV) Pharmacyclics unit has filed a lawsuit alleging patent infringement against BeiGene, specifically regarding their production and sale of Brukinsa, a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. The complaint, filed in federal court in Delaware on Tuesday, asserts that BeiGene’s Brukinsa infringes on Pharmacyclics’ patent for Imbruvica, which is also used to treat the same conditions. In January, Brukinsa received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. As a result of this news, BeiGene’s shares declined by 3.4% on the same day.

