People returning to the Chinese capital Beijing from extended holidays on Friday were ordered to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine to help prevent spread of the new coronavirus, as hard-hit Hubei province reported more than 2,400 new cases.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Buffett’s Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes - February 14, 2020
- Beijing quarantines returning residents as China struggles to pick up economy - February 14, 2020
- China’s Hubei province reports 139 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 14 - February 14, 2020