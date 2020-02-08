Beijing relaxes traffic restrictions as virus keeps drivers off roads

Beijing’s transport authorities said the usual restrictions on road traffic during workdays will not be enforced in key parts of the capital when people return on Monday from a Lunar New Year break that was extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
