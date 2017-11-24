Breaking News
Being Admired Feels GREAT!

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Vancouver, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2017, O2E Brands has earned one of the country’s most prestigious human resources industry honors for the second time since 2014.

“This is a testament to our highly passionate team of people who are dedicated to creating an exceptional workplace,” said Jerry Gratton, VP, People and Culture.

A core philosophy at O2E Brands is, “It’s All About People.” Our culture focuses on hiring happy, passionate people, and supporting their development through transparent workplace practices and tangible reward systems. Examples of initiatives that set O2E Brands’ culture apart are the 101 Life Goals program, which allocates $101,000 aside to support employees in achieving their biggest personal goals and dreams; the famous Huddle, a daily all-company meeting; and Our Leadership Way development program, which facilitates a spirit of ongoing learning and leading.

“If your company has a bold vision, you need people who are equally ambitious and passionate about achieving it. Investing in culture is hiring happy people and supporting their well being,” says Brian Scudamore, founder and CEO of O2E Brands. “After all — people spend more than half their lives at work. It should be awesome!”

In addition to being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, O2E Brands was listed as a Great Place to Work 2017, and one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers.

About O2E Brands

Founded by Brian Scudamore, O2E Brands is the banner company for 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING, You Move Me, and Shack Shine. O2E stands for “ordinary to exceptional” because each service focuses on providing excellent customer service in traditional industries. Each brand offers uniformed employees, up-front pricing, and clean, shiny trucks.

About Waterstone Human Capital

The Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures and Canada’s Most Admired CEO programs are founded and presented by Waterstone Human Capital. These national programs annually recognize best in class Canadian organizations, and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. For more information visit WaterstoneHC.com or CanadasMostAdmired.com

