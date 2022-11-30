JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced Suzanne Kozlovsky has been appointed as Global Head of People. In this newly created executive level position, Ms. Kozlovsky will initially be focused on a series of initiatives around associate engagement, development, talent retention strategies and compensation structure.

Prior to her appointment by Bel, Ms. Kozlovsky was Vice President of Human Resources for Prinova (A Nagase Group Company) where she was a core member of the Global Executive Council and Strategy and Investment Team, leading significant transformational initiatives to inspire a culture of high performance in supporting sustainable growth. Ms. Kozlovsky held previous roles at Marmon Foodservice Technologies (A Berkshire Hathaway Company) and Bel Brands USA. At each of her former employers, she was successful in transforming the culture, resulting in recognition as National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For at each organization under her leadership.

Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO, said, “Our global associates are Bel’s most important asset and the creation of this new role is a direct investment in our associates. Suzanne will be an instrumental guide to me and the rest of the executive team as we continue on our journey of cultural transformation. We look forward to working with Suzanne in building a better Bel.

On her new role, Ms. Kozlovsky added, “I am excited to bring my prior transformational experience to Bel with the aim of achieving change that will benefit all associates. My goal is for Bel associates to feel excited to come to work each day, enabling them to fully participate in Bel’s growth story, while receiving the support and professional development needed to be successful in reaching their personal career goals.”

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

