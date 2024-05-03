WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for May 2024:
- Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 1:30 pm ET
- Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Thursday, May 30, 2024
InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY
Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 11:25 am ET
The investor presentation decks and webcasts will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.
About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel’s portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.
Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
[email protected]
Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339
