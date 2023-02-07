JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced plans to release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter after market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. An earnings conference call has been scheduled as follows:
|When:
|Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET
|Dial in:
|Toll free – 877.407.0784, or international – 201.689.8560
|Online:
|https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations
|How:
|Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above
|Replay:
|844.512.2921, or international: 412.317.6671
|Conference ID: 13735980
A replay will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET for 20 days following the call.
About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.
Contacts:
Bel Fuse Inc.
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
ir@belf.com
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director
Steven Hooser, Partner
jyoung@threepa.com
shooser@threepa.com
