Sustained Gross Margin Performance with Sales in Expected Range Provides Q2-24 Sales and Gross Margin Guidance

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

• Net sales of $128.1 million compared to $172.3 million in Q1-23 • Gross profit margin of 37.5%, up from 31.1% in Q1-23 • Net earnings of $15.9 million versus $14.6 million in Q1-23 • Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million (19.2% of sales) as compared to $28.1 million (16.3% of sales) in Q1-23 • Repurchased 109,000 shares of Bel stock at an aggregate cost of $6.3 million through March 31, 2024

“We are pleased with our Q1 results, achieving a higher than anticipated level of profitability on a lower sales volume from Q1-23, which was within our expected range,” said Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO. “Our Connectivity segment continues to be strong with robust sales into commercial air and defense and meaningful sales into the emerging end market of space. From a profitability perspective, the Power Solutions and Protection and Connectivity segments were significant contributors, each achieving impressive margin expansion compared to last year’s first quarter. These areas helped to mitigate the challenging environment within our Magnetics business, where our customers and distribution partners are still working through inventory on hand,” concluded Mr. Bernstein.

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO, added “The level of gross margin percentage achieved during the quarter continues to prove the durability of our transformation. Margins in Q1-24 benefited from a favorable product mix, certain customer contract renewals and cost savings from the facility consolidation and procurement efforts of 2023.

“As we look to Q2-2024, and given destocking is still underway in certain areas, we are expecting second quarter GAAP net sales to be in the range of $125 to $135 million with gross margins in the range of 34-36% based on information available as of today. The team remains diligent in balancing the level of resources needed to support future growth while being mindful of our current level of demand. We will be closely monitoring the status of the anticipated rebound as we approach mid-year in order to make proactive and responsive business decisions as needed to support our future development and success,” concluded Mr. Tuweiq.

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, adjust corresponding GAAP measures for provision for income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization, and also exclude, where applicable for the covered period presented in the financial statements, certain unusual or special items identified by management such as restructuring charges, gains/losses on sales of businesses and properties and liquidation of foreign subsidiary, and certain litigation costs. Non-GAAP adjusted net sales exclude expedite fee revenue. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Bel has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, April 26, 2024 to discuss these results. To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 877-407-0784, or 201-689-8560 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of at least 30 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 13745912 after 12:30 pm ET, also for 30 days.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel’s portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 128,090 $ 172,344 Cost of sales 80,012 118,680 Gross profit 48,078 53,664 As a % of net sales 37.5 % 31.1 % Research and development costs 5,215 5,223 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,944 25,296 As a % of net sales 19.5 % 14.7 % Restructuring charges 65 3,507 Income from operations 17,854 19,638 As a % of net sales 13.9 % 11.4 % Interest expense (434 ) (983 ) Interest income 1,115 107 Other income/expense, net 1,817 (26 ) Earnings before income taxes 20,352 18,736 Provision for income taxes 4,478 4,164 Effective tax rate 22.0 % 22.2 % Net earnings $ 15,874 $ 14,572 As a % of net sales 12.4 % 8.5 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Class A common shares – basic and diluted 2,139 2,142 Class B common shares – basic and diluted 10,610 10,639 Net earnings per common share: Class A common shares – basic and diluted $ 1.19 $ 1.09 Class B common shares – basic and diluted $ 1.26 $ 1.15

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2024 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,320 $ 89,371 Held to maturity U.S. Treasury securities 49,900 37,548 Accounts receivable, net 83,458 84,129 Inventories 130,459 136,540 Other current assets 29,202 33,890 Total current assets 364,339 381,478 Property, plant and equipment, net 36,036 36,533 Right-of-use assets 21,328 20,481 Related-party note receivable 2,644 2,152 Equity method investment 10,324 10,282 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,215 76,033 Other assets 47,451 44,672 Total assets $ 555,337 $ 571,631 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,818 $ 40,441 Operating lease liability, current 5,730 6,350 Other current liabilities 47,953 63,818 Total current liabilities 86,501 110,609 Long-term debt 60,000 60,000 Operating lease liability, long-term 15,727 14,212 Other liabilities 46,452 46,252 Total liabilities 208,680 231,073 Stockholders’ equity 346,657 340,558 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 555,337 $ 571,631

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2024 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 15,874 $ 14,572 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,684 3,236 Stock-based compensation 804 902 Amortization of deferred financing costs 26 33 Deferred income taxes (1,676 ) (1,137 ) Net unrealized (gains) losses on foreign currency revaluation (647 ) 199 Other, net (29 ) 465 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 725 (1,316 ) Unbilled receivables 3,644 3,175 Inventories 5,688 7,652 Accounts payable (7,575 ) (4,831 ) Accrued expenses (16,440 ) (6,417 ) Accrued restructuring costs (1,254 ) 2,590 Income taxes payable 4,971 3,931 Other operating assets/liabilities, net (1,603 ) (6,219 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,192 16,835 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,929 ) (3,761 ) Purchases of held to maturity U.S. Treasury securities (42,726 ) – Proceeds from held to maturity securities 30,374 – Payment for noncontrolling investment (42 ) (9,975 ) Investment in related party notes receivable (492 ) – Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 192 25 Net cash used in investing activities (15,623 ) (13,711 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to common stockholders (837 ) (829 ) Borrowings under revolving credit line – 5,000 Purchases of common stock (6,283 ) – Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,120 ) 4,171 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,500 ) 279 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (18,051 ) 7,574 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 89,371 70,266 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 71,320 $ 77,840 Supplementary information: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes, net of refunds received $ 978 $ 976 Interest payments $ 981 $ 1,415 ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 179 $ 380

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2024 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Product Group Highlights (dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Sales Gross Margin Q1-24 Q1-23 % Change Q1-24 Q1-23 Basis Point Change Power Solutions and Protection $ 60,247 $ 83,181 -27.6 % 44.0 % 35.7 % 830 Connectivity Solutions 54,285 53,396 1.7 % 36.1 % 34.1 % 200 Magnetic Solutions 13,558 35,767 -62.1 % 16.0 % 22.8 % (680 ) Total $ 128,090 $ 172,344 -25.7 % 37.5 % 31.1 % 640

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2024 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Sales to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Sales(2) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2) (in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP net sales $ 128,090 $ 172,344 Expedite fee revenue 57 7,754 Non-GAAP adjusted net sales $ 128,033 $ 164,590

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Net earnings $ 15,874 $ 14,572 Interest expense 434 983 Provision for income taxes 4,478 4,164 Depreciation and amortization 3,684 3,236 EBITDA $ 24,470 $ 22,955 % of net sales 19.1 % 13.3 % Unusual or special items: Restructuring charges 65 3,507 MPS litigation costs – 1,611 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,535 $ 28,073 % of net sales 19.2 % 16.3 %

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2024 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP adjusted net sales, Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similarly situated companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. We also use non-GAAP measures in determining incentive compensation. See the section above captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(2) (in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

The following tables detail the impact that certain unusual or special items had on the Company’s net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares (“EPS”) and the line items in which these items were included on the consolidated statements of operations.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 20,352 $ 4,478 $ 15,874 $ 1.19 $ 1.26 $ 18,736 $ 4,164 $ 14,572 $ 1.09 $ 1.15 Restructuring charges 65 10 55 – – 3,507 483 3,024 0.23 0.24 MPS litigation costs – – – – – 1,611 371 1,240 0.09 0.10 Non-GAAP measures $ 20,417 $ 4,488 $ 15,929 $ 1.19 $ 1.26 $ 23,854 $ 5,018 $ 18,836 $ 1.41 $ 1.49