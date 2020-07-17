Bel Will Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 31, 2020

Breaking News
Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 AM ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that the Company will release preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2020 prior to the commencement of trading on Friday, July 31, 2020. A conference call has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the preliminary results.

To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 800-437-2398, or 323-289-6576 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of 20 days at this same Internet address.  For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 9339533 after 2:00 p.m. ET, also for 20 days.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits.  These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries.  Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies).  The Company operates facilities around the world.

Investor Contact:
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
tel 516.419.9915
[email protected]		 Company Contact:
Daniel Bernstein 
President 
[email protected] 

 

