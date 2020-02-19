Bundled Solutions Connect Brands With Targeted Audiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belardi Wong, the premier direct marketing agency for direct-to-consumer brands, today announced the expansion of its [email protected] program connecting direct mail advertisers with target audiences and brand partners. The expansion adds Family, Fashion and Gift audiences to Belardi Wong’s [email protected] program, building on the growing list of direct mail marketing solutions available in the company’s Marketplace .

Belardi Wong’s [email protected] New Homeowners program connects advertisers with high-value new homeowners who spend an average of $9,000 on home goods during the first three months after their move. By bundling direct mail inserts together and targeting prescreened homeowners, the [email protected] program saves on mailing and production costs for direct mail marketing. Other benefits for advertisers include:

Highly targeted mailing for consumers’ recent lifestyle change

Cost savings from sharing postage with other premium brands

Branding opportunities on envelope and double-sided insert

Tracking performance with unique keycodes

Paid Social Targeting options to extend the life of Shared Mail pieces

Turnkey solution: printing and shipping included

A direct way to reach credit-worthy consumers eager to purchase products and services

“Belardi Wong tested our [email protected] New Homeowners program with 19 advertisers in five different verticals, and they experienced a return on investment ranging from 2x to 18x,” said Donna Belardi, President of Belardi Wong. “Outcomes like that speak for themselves, and coupled with our strategic expertise and the ability to leverage digital retargeting, the value of our [email protected] program for advertisers is overwhelming.”

To learn more, visit https://www.belardiwong.com/insertmarketplace

About Belaridi Wong

Belardi Wong is a leading full-service marketing strategy and creative services firm specializing in direct mail and print. Founded in 1997, Belardi Wong has spearheaded customer acquisition and retention strategy for leading brands across multiple verticals, including AllBirds, Bonobos, Untuckit, Petco, Lucky Brand, and CB2, as well as for non-profits such as New York University, NAACP, EMILY’s List, and Human Rights Watch. From the creation of a prospecting list to the nurturing of long-time customers, Belardi Wong’s comprehensive suite of products and services has made them the leading go-to partners for brands looking to find new customers, increase market share and improve bottom-line profitability. To learn more, visit belardiwong.com.

Media Contact:

Hugh S. Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Belardi Wong

202-471-0661

[email protected]