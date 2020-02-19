Breaking News
Home / Top News / Belardi Wong Expands [email protected] Direct Mail Marketing Program

Belardi Wong Expands [email protected] Direct Mail Marketing Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Bundled Solutions Connect Brands With Targeted Audiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belardi Wong, the premier direct marketing agency for direct-to-consumer brands, today announced the expansion of its [email protected] program connecting direct mail advertisers with target audiences and brand partners. The expansion adds Family, Fashion and Gift audiences to Belardi Wong’s [email protected] program, building on the growing list of direct mail marketing solutions available in the company’s Marketplace.

Belardi Wong’s [email protected] New Homeowners program connects advertisers with high-value new homeowners who spend an average of $9,000 on home goods during the first three months after their move. By bundling direct mail inserts together and targeting prescreened homeowners, the [email protected] program saves on mailing and production costs for direct mail marketing. Other benefits for advertisers include:

  • Highly targeted mailing for consumers’ recent lifestyle change
  • Cost savings from sharing postage with other premium brands
  • Branding opportunities on envelope and double-sided insert
  • Tracking performance with unique keycodes
  • Paid Social Targeting options to extend the life of Shared Mail pieces
  • Turnkey solution: printing and shipping included
  • A direct way to reach credit-worthy consumers eager to purchase products and services

“Belardi Wong tested our [email protected] New Homeowners program with 19 advertisers in five different verticals, and they experienced a return on investment ranging from 2x to 18x,” said Donna Belardi, President of Belardi Wong. “Outcomes like that speak for themselves, and coupled with our strategic expertise and the ability to leverage digital retargeting, the value of our [email protected] program for advertisers is overwhelming.”

To learn more, visit https://www.belardiwong.com/insertmarketplace

About Belaridi Wong

Belardi Wong is a leading full-service marketing strategy and creative services firm specializing in direct mail and print. Founded in 1997, Belardi Wong has spearheaded customer acquisition and retention strategy for leading brands across multiple verticals, including AllBirds, Bonobos, Untuckit, Petco, Lucky Brand, and CB2, as well as for non-profits such as New York University, NAACP, EMILY’s List, and Human Rights Watch. From the creation of a prospecting list to the nurturing of long-time customers, Belardi Wong’s comprehensive suite of products and services has made them the leading go-to partners for brands looking to find new customers, increase market share and improve bottom-line profitability. To learn more, visit belardiwong.com.

Media Contact:
Hugh S. Moore
Broadsheet Communications for Belardi Wong
202-471-0661
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.