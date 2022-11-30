Leading Cannabis Testing Labs From East and West Coast Markets Unify Brands as BelCosta Labs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BelCosta Labs, a leading California third-party cannabis testing lab, today announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics (“USC”) and Pinnacle CT Labs (“PCT”). USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.

The merger combines over ten years of cannabis-specific, analytical testing expertise from five different state markets to create a national laboratory group rooted in quality, transparency, and innovation. The new lab group is positioned to lead the evolution of the cannabis testing industry with best-in-class methodologies providing operators, patients, and consumers alike with detailed and accurate data to more effectively understand the cannabis experience.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our business out of state for the first time since starting BelCosta in 2017,” said Myron Ronay, CEO of BelCosta Labs. “As one of the oldest testing labs in a mature market like California, we are eager to join forces with the U.S. Cannalytics team to provide cannabis producers across the country with high-quality testing services and insight.”

Founded in 2018, USC and PCT are a multi-state group of independent testing laboratories servicing medical and recreational cannabis and hemp/CBD markets. As one of the largest cannabis testing organizations on the East Coast with over seventy-five years of combined management experience across medical, pharmaceutical, and other professional fields, USC and PCT have emerged as leaders in the East Coast markets.

PCT is dedicated to ensuring a safe supply for medical cannabis patients in Maryland. PCT’s scientific team includes professionals with over 30 years of combined experience in their respective fields.

“We are excited to join BelCosta Labs and to work collaboratively with a great team to advance the cannabis testing industry,” said Karrissa Miller, Director of Client Services for USC and PCT. “USC and PCT pride ourselves on our highly skilled team’s vast experience and knowledge; joining BelCosta enhances our ability to exceed minimum regulatory and quality requirements for our current and future customer base.”

BelCosta Labs aims to use the latest analytic methods, customized technology and its staff of nationally renowned experts to provide top-quality compliance testing services for the cannabis industry.

About BelCosta Labs

BelCosta Labs is leading the evolution of cannabis lab testing through agricultural science, education, and technology. Combining analytic methods, customized technology, and years of expertise in the cannabis industry to provide the highest quality testing lab services for compliance. BelCosta Labs is a member of the American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL) Cannabis Working Group, ISO-accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), and Patient Focus Certified by Americans for Safe Access (ASA). Our staff comprises nationally renowned agricultural science experts, who have set the standard for accurate testing methods and are committed to providing the best testing lab services and pushing the boundaries of agricultural science and research.

About US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs

US Cannalytics, LLC and Pinnacle CT Labs are a multi-state group of independent testing laboratories servicing medical marijuana/medical cannabis and hemp/CBD markets in MD, PA, FL and NJ. Currently, one of the largest privately owned independent cannabis testing organizations on the East Coast, US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs provide world-class testing and services to our partners. With over seventy-five years of combined management experience across medical, pharmaceutical, and other professional fields, US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs leverages their vast experience and knowledge to exceed minimum regulatory, technical, and quality requirements.

Our core principles revolve around consistently producing high-quality results, using robust methods and processes, and nurturing genuine relationships within the cannabis industry and regulatory bodies. We are proud to provide the superior feedback necessary to produce market-leading products and ensure patient and consumer transparency and safety within the marketplace.

Subject to Regulatory Approval. The obligations of the parties hereunder are subject to all required regulatory approvals of each state regulatory body.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Trevor Maniscalo

NisonCo PR

trevor@NisonCo.com

(630) 841-1017