Beleave Provides Business Update

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beleave Inc. (“Beleave” or the “Company“) (CSE:BE) (OTCQX:BLEVF) is pleased to announce that it has received notification from Health Canada that, upon the Company’s confirmation that the Company’s production, testing, manufacturing, packaging, storing, labelling, shipping and record-keeping of product intended for sale is in compliance with the requirements of the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the “ACMPR“), Health Canada will arrange a pre-sale inspection. The issuance of a sales license under the ACMPR is in part dependent upon the completion of a satisfactory pre-sale inspection by Health Canada.

About Beleave
Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave’s wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave’s purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.


Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words “plan”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation license, the Company’s ability to obtain a sales license and the related timing considerations, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

