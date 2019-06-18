Beliss Corp. Becomes Treasure Wreck Recovery & Research Corp., Enters Sunken Treasure Business

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetworkWire — Beliss Corp. (OTC: BLIS) is excited to announce that it has entered into the historical shipwreck treasure recovery business and will be changing its name to Treasure Wreck Recovery & Research Corp. A preliminary agreement with a renowned pioneer in the shipwreck treasure business is in place.

Beliss Corp. will maintain its interest in gaming development while pursuing the opportunity to work in the historical shipwreck arena to recover lost valuable cargoes, including gold, silver and other valuable materials. Projects will be announced in the near future.

The prior agreement for merger of Southern Amusement Co. Inc. of Logan West Virginia was not finalized due to the inability of shareholder transfer of shares to be completed under West Virginia law.

The Company has changed its location from Logan West Virginia to St. Petersburg, Florida, and has had a change in control with the resignation of John (J.D.) Brammer as director and officer, to the appointment of interim CEO and director Craig A. Huffman. Additional director and officer appointments will be announced in the near future.

About Treasure Wreck Recovery & Research Corp. (presently Beliss Corp.)

Beliss Corp. is a Nevada Corporation based in St. Petersburg, Florida, with various shipwreck area agreements being pursued and entered into for the discovery and recovery of valuable historic shipwrecks in North America and the Caribbean. The Company is also focused on the development of media opportunities along treasure themes. Treasure Wreck Recovery & Research Corp. is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Beliss Corp. (the “Company”) related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements,” including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “guidance,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “ultimately” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results (including, without limitation, Beliss’s ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Craig A. Huffman

EMAIL: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

TELEPHONE: (877) 723-5477