SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will be participating at the Benchmark Company’s 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_99181/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.
Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Wu
ir@belitebio.com
Julie Fallon
belite@argotpartners.com
- Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference - November 30, 2023
- Corza Medical Opens State-of-the-Art Ophthalmology Center of Technology and Innovation, Demonstrating Commitment to Global Eye Care Community - November 30, 2023
- BlockQuarry Powers Up: Missouri Site Goes Live with 2 MW of Operational Computing Power, Forecasting Immediate Annual Self-Mining Revenues of $1.5 Million - November 30, 2023