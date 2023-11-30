SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will be participating at the Benchmark Company’s 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_99181/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

