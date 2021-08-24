Bell and Howell Expedites E-commerce Pickup with QuickCollect GO! POD™

Breaking News
Company revolutionizes e-commerce with robotic automation allowing secure unattended pickup of online orders anytime, anywhere in seconds

Durham, North Carolina, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bell and Howell, the leading provider of automated e-commerce pickup solutions, today unveiled the QuickCollect GO! POD™ a new robotic e-commerce order pickup solution that eliminates labor-intensive order touchpoints using patent-pending, next-generation automation, and intelligent software. With the QuickCollect GO! POD™, Bell and Howell addresses growing challenges with labor costs and shortages, inefficiencies of e-commerce pickup, and order hand-off delays allowing consumers unprecedented convenience and speed during e-commerce order pickup.

The QuickCollect GO! POD™ is a self-contained “store in a box” solution designed for simplified outdoor drop-in installations. It enables new business models including drive-up automated pickup at remote sites to broaden brand reach, as well as 24/7 automated pickup without added store hours or staff. The QuickCollect GO! POD™ seamlessly accepts orders from logistics hubs, automated centralized and micro-fulfillment centers, manual fulfillment operations, and other sources. QuickCollect GO! POD™s are an excellent fit for grocery-specific needs with configurations to address frozen and refrigerated temperature control requirements.

“We are excited to launch the QuickCollect GO! POD™ and bring our innovative solutions to grocers, retailers, pharmacies, and more,” said Larry Blue, President, and CEO of Bell and Howell. “Retailers recognize that consumer convenience, fulfillment efficiency, and brand reach are critical to the next level of e-commerce. Our new solution allows an associate to load orders in seconds, freeing them up for other tasks, while the internal automation allows a consumer to retrieve their order quickly without interrupting store operations. Our data reflects how much consumers enjoy the convenience and consistent speed we can deliver in the QuickCollect GO! POD™.”

The QuickCollect GO! POD™ keeps orders safe and secure until the customer picks them up with their unique pickup code. Sophisticated software allows for customer pickup and enables the system to act as an intelligent hub for local delivery partner pickups while multiple portal configurations expand capacity for high volume simultaneous processing. The intuitive interface and consumer-focused designs facilitate contactless, fast, and trouble-free experiences, further improving confidence and e-commerce adoption.

The QuickCollect GO! POD™ is backed by Bell and Howell’s worry-free maintenance program and award-winning service organization. Learn more about Bell and Howell’s QuickCollect GO! POD™ and other QuickCollect™ Solutions here.

About QuickCollect™ Solutions and Bell and Howell

QuickCollect™ Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, is the leading provider of automated e-commerce order pickup, return and order processing solutions in North America with over 1,800 deployments enabling grocers, retailers, and pharmacies to optimize their e-commerce fulfillment operations. QuickCollect™ Solutions combines a rich history in retail automation with the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of automated pickup solutions. Scalable and flexible products allow each partner to fulfill their unique program needs today, tomorrow, and into the future.

Headquartered in Durham, N.C., QuickCollect™ Solutions operates a 24/7 customer service and technical support center, as well as an advanced remote monitoring and predictive diagnostic center. Our award-winning service organization employs more than 800 highly skilled field technicians across North America to ensure your operation is always running efficiently. For more information, please visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.  

