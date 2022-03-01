Bell and Howell Wins Training APEX Awards

Breaking News
NC-based service organization moves to #16 on the 2022 Training Top 100 ranking.

Durham, NC, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Durham, N.C., February 28, 2022 – Bell and Howell announced today its 18th consecutive recognition by Training magazine as one of the top training organizations in the world. APEX Awards winners offer “the most successful learning and development programs in the world” according to Training magazine. Training has run its top awards program for over 20 years. The winners were announced today at the 2022 Training Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL.

“At Bell and Howell everything we do starts with Training,” said James T. Feely, Senior VP Global Services at Bell and Howell. “By incorporating virtual training as part of our ‘ hands-on’ approach, we can train more techs faster and ensure our customers are well supported.”

Celebrating its 22nd year, the APEX Awards program recognizes corporate training procedures across an organization. Sections of the application include:

•             Training Program/Scope

•             Training Infrastructure and Delivery

•             Evaluation/Metrics

•             Human Resources

According to the Training magazine “Training judges (members of the Training Hall of Fame and Editor/Publisher Lorri Freifeld) look for demonstrable Kirkpatrick Level 3 (behavior change) and 4 (business outcomes) results; progress of programs; innovation; success factors; training strategically linked to measurable, numerical business/business unit goals; corporate commitment to training; the potential applicability of best practices companywide and to other organizations and industries; and the ingenuity of outstanding initiatives (usually a fairly new program that hasn’t had a chance to demonstrate long-term results) and their potential to become best practices.”

Additionally, Bell and Howell won the Outstanding Training Initiative Award.

To learn more about Bell and Howell, visit bellhowell.net, call 1-800-961-7282, or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

###

 

About Bell and Howell

Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, leveraging innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company offers a complete portfolio of outsourced service offerings, as well as comprehensive automation solutions in retail click-and-collect and mail manufacturing. Headquartered in Durham, N.C., Bell and Howell has more than 800 highly skilled field technicians, 24/7 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.

CONTACT: PR
Bell and Howell
9135489695
pr@bhemail.com

