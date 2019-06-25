Bell Integrator Updates Index Management System for Moscow Exchange

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bell Integrator, a global consulting and technology services company, helped Moscow Exchange successfully complete the introduction of a new integrated management calculation system of indices and indicators. The system significantly reduces the time-to-market launch of the new indices calculation.

Its introduction empowered Moscow Exchange to be the first in Russia to organize the calculation of iNAV indicators required for the industry of exchange-based mutual investment funds development. Another benefit is the ability to calculate indices based on not only the stock exchange’s own data, but also on external information.

Embedded software allows receiving stock information (instruments prices/exchange rates) in real time and calculating the values of the indices according to a predetermined schedule, publishing them to internal and external systems, as well as to the screens of user interfaces. It flexibly manages index parameters using various calculation methods.

In the course of the project’s implementation, Bell Integrator specialists performed software integration with the Exchange trading, back-office systems and data warehouses.

To obtain the calculation of external exchange data from overseas sites, the infrastructure of Refinitiv company (the new name of “Thomson Reuters”) is used. External index modules are connected via API, combining proven developments with a modern user interface. The system architecture is built on a modular basis with the high requirements for reliability, uninterrupted operation and with the possibility of the performed index calculation audit. The user interface itself is based on web technologies and provides extensive control over the calculated indexes.

“Thanks to the new index calculation management system, Moscow Exchange started providing new services in a short time, such as calculating the value of exchange-based mutual investment funds and custom indices,” – said Natalia Suslennikova, Director of the Moscow Exchange Stocks and Exchange Information Department. “Additionally, this has reduced operational risks as a result of the centralization of settlement systems management.”

