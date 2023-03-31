Los Angeles, California, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bella Vacuum supplies thousands of beauty salons around the world and has now launched a new business, Bella Facial. This new business specializes in the sale of facial beauty devices. Bella Facial has high-end facial machines that beauty salons and estheticians can use for a wide variety of facial treatments. The facial machines deliver high standard treatments to beauty clients.

Bella Facial is a beauty device supplier that offers microdermabrasion machines, galvanic devices, and oxygen machines. The facial machines are of high quality and have the capability to provide the best treatments to clients.

All About the Facial Machines

The facial machines are designed to support beauticians and estheticians when they administer facial treatments on their clients.

These are the facial treatments that can be administered using facial machines:

Galvanic current facial treatment Microdermabrasion facial treatment Hydrodermabrasion facial treatment Oxygen facial treatment

Each of those facial treatments promote blood circulation in the skin and can help open up the pores to improve the skin. Clients who need facial treatments that offer deeper penetration for different skin conditions like oily skin or acne-prone skin will greatly benefit from these facial machines.

The facial machines have multi-functions that are ideal for a professional facial that include deep cleansing for great skin care. Whether estheticians need something with a facial steamer, distilled water, or high frequency, Bella Facial can help them find exactly what they need to provide the best possible treatments.

Here are the best facial machines available:

Diamond & Crystal Microdermabrasion Machine Galvanic Machine (Facial Current) Hydrodermabrasion Machine (Aqua Facial) Oxygen Facial Machine

Each of these facial machines are great for administering excellent facial treatments that will give your clients the best results possible. Customers who purchase any of these facial machines receive the following benefits:

Free and fast delivery Online training and a training certificate 1-year replacement warranty Accessories

Diamond & Crystal Microdermabrasion Machine

This facial machine has excellent functions that bring great benefits like improving skin texture, exfoliating, and rejuvenating the skin on clients’ faces. Using this machine for facial treatments can help reduce dirt, bacteria, and the appearance of wrinkles on skin. This cleansing effect is very effective.

Galvanic Machine (Facial Current)

This facial machine is great for clients who want facial treatments that regain a youthful appearance. The galvanic machine stimulates collagen production in the face and does a deep cleansing of the skin. This machine uses an electrical current that deeply penetrates the skin to rejuvenate it.

Hydrodermabrasion Machine (Aqua Facial)

The hydrodermabrasion machine is excellent for home facial treatments and for professional facials in beauty salons. This machine has an exfoliating effect that removes impurities, dead skin skills, and clogged pores. This deep cleansing is excellent for those who want to improve their skin conditions and heal their skin.

Oxygen Facial Machine

The oxygen facial machine is ideal for estheticians who want to use oxygen to deeply cleanse and hydrate the skin. Clients will have a spa-like experience when they have a facial using this machine. It’s gentle on the skin and the infused dome sprays a gentle mist of oxygen that provides nourishment and much-needed hydration to the skin.

About Bella Facial

Bella Facial is an online store designed for estheticians, spa owners, and beauty salon owners who are looking for state-of-the-art facial machine equipment. They specialize in galvanic devices and other microdermabrasion machines that provide the best possible skin care to clients.

Bella Facial is one of the best beauty devices suppliers in Los Angeles and customers can expect to get the very best equipment. You can learn more about Bella Facial on their website: https://facial-machine.com/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/bella-vacuum-launches-new-business-bella-facial-that-specializes-in-high-end-facial-machines/

CONTACT: Bella Facial https://facial-machine.com/ bellafacial.contact@gmail.com