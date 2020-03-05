Breaking News
Bellicum to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Management to host webcast and conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

HOUSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after the close of U.S. markets on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 877-407-3103 (U.S. domestic) and 201-493-6791 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The event will be webcast live and can also be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of bellicum.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors & Media section of the Bellicum website following the call.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com.​  

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke IR
858-356-5932
[email protected]

Media:
Kate Coyle
Senior Vice President
Westwicke PR
203-682-8210
[email protected]

