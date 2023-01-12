ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter after market close on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 in the United States and (203) 518-9783 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is BRBRQ123. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, February 14, 2023 by dialing (800) 695-0671 in the United States and (402) 220-1397 from outside of the United States. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing’s commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

