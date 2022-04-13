BellRing Brands Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2022 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (866) 831-8713 in the United States and (203) 518-9713 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is BRBRQ222. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 13, 2022 by dialing (800) 934-7879 in the United States and (402) 220-6986 from outside of the United States. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing’s commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jennifer Meyer

jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com

(314) 644-7665