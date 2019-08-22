Breaking News
Home / Top News / Belmont Village Senior Living Named One of the Best Workplaces for Aging Services by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® for Second Consecutive Year

Belmont Village Senior Living Named One of the Best Workplaces for Aging Services by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® for Second Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Houston, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belmont Village Senior Living has earned a place on FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces for Aging Services list for the second consecutive year. The ranking was achieved after the consideration of more than 223,183 employee surveys from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Aging Services industry, including Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care. The surveys, conducted by global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work®, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job, including employee pride in the organization’s community impact, trust in leadership, belief that their work makes a difference, and fairness of workplace decisions. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who do the best job of including all employees, from every role within the company, to provide a full range of perspectives. 

“To be acknowledged for the second year in a row as one of the best workplaces in our industry is a tremendous honor,” said Patricia Will, founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “We want our associates to build their careers with us for the long-term and we put a high priority on fostering job satisfaction and creating substantive growth opportunities. For this recognition to come from our own employees is especially meaningful.” 

Belmont Village offers a range of programs and training tracks to help employees to develop within their positions and continue to grow their careers. More than 30 employees have graduated from one of six management training programs and are current management employees at Belmont Village communities. 

“The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Belmont Village Senior Living stand out from the crowd, intentionally creating a positive work culture for their employees resulting in better care for their residents.”

About Belmont Village
Founded in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner and operator of high-end seniors housing with more than 4000 employees. Its communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, reputation for quality of care and award-winning programs.  Since its inception, the company has developed and operates 30 senior living communities in major metro areas across the country and in Mexico City. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.   ###

Attachment

  • BV_GPTW_Fortune_PressRelease_8_2019 
CONTACT: Amy Self
Belmont Village Senior Living
7134631730
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.