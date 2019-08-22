Belmont Village Senior Living Named One of the Best Workplaces for Aging Services by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® for Second Consecutive Year

Houston, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belmont Village Senior Living has earned a place on FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces for Aging Services list for the second consecutive year. The ranking was achieved after the consideration of more than 223,183 employee surveys from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Aging Services industry, including Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care. The surveys, conducted by global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work®, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job, including employee pride in the organization’s community impact, trust in leadership, belief that their work makes a difference, and fairness of workplace decisions. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who do the best job of including all employees, from every role within the company, to provide a full range of perspectives.

“To be acknowledged for the second year in a row as one of the best workplaces in our industry is a tremendous honor,” said Patricia Will, founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “We want our associates to build their careers with us for the long-term and we put a high priority on fostering job satisfaction and creating substantive growth opportunities. For this recognition to come from our own employees is especially meaningful.”

Belmont Village offers a range of programs and training tracks to help employees to develop within their positions and continue to grow their careers. More than 30 employees have graduated from one of six management training programs and are current management employees at Belmont Village communities.

“The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Belmont Village Senior Living stand out from the crowd, intentionally creating a positive work culture for their employees resulting in better care for their residents.”

