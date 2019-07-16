Belmont Village Senior Living to Open New Community in Chicago

Nationally Recognized Senior Living Provider Brings Award-Winning Programs and Amenities to Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Belmont Village Senior Living today announced the grand opening of Belmont Village Lincoln Park, its first community in the City of Chicago and fifth within Chicagoland. Located at 700 West Fullerton Avenue, in the heart of the vibrant Lincoln Park neighborhood, the new community will be the company’s 30th nationwide. To celebrate the grand opening, Belmont Village will be hosting an open house Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, from noon to 4:00 pm each day. In addition, 43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith will be in attendance for a special ribbon cutting ceremony on that Saturday at 1:30 PM. Entertainment and refreshments will be provided, and guests can tour the city’s newest senior living community. Both events are open to the public, but RSVPs are requested at 773-327-2200. Complimentary valet parking will be available.

The 120,500-square-foot, seven-story community is built adjacent to the new Lincoln Common, a mixed-use development on the former site of Children’s Memorial Hospital, and is surrounded by premier dining, shopping and entertainment. The close proximity to theaters, parks and public transportation will allow residents to keep an active lifestyle while enjoying all the city has to offer. Belmont Village Lincoln Park will also host educational and social events for residents and the larger community, as well as meetings for other local organizations.

“Knowing all the unique opportunities an urban environment offers our residents, we’ve searched for some time to find the perfect location within Chicago,” said Patricia Will, Belmont Village Founder and CEO. “We found it in Lincoln Park. Our residents will be able to continue to enjoy this popular, thriving neighborhood, with the added benefit of Belmont Village’s rich programming and top quality service and care.”

Belmont Village Lincoln Park will be licensed as a Sheltered Care Facility that houses 149 private residences for Assisted Living and Memory Care. As a leader in developing university-led, research-based programs, the community will offer residents a range of programs to support a Whole Brain Fitness lifestyle. This includes Belmont Village’s award-winning, comprehensive therapeutic program, Circle of Friends®, to specifically address the needs and abilities of residents with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early to moderate memory loss. The program provides 7-day-a-week, evidence-based group activities led by dedicated, specially trained staff.

“We strive to create an environment where residents can age in place,” added Will. “We want Chicagoans to stay in the city they know and love, while receiving the specialized care they need every step of the way.”

In addition to its innovative programming, Belmont Village communities are known for their distinctive design, high standards for life safety and reputation for quality. The Lincoln Park community is designed by architect Antunovich Associates and closely replicates the original Nellie Black building, which was built in 1932 and housed nurses and interns. Antunovich and Associates designed the building to celebrate the city of Chicago and its rich history by incorporating design elements and salvaged pieces from the original building combined with modern construction. The community is pursuing LEEDs Silver certification with contractor W.E. O’Neil, who has completed several building projects for Belmont Village Senior Living.

Residents of Belmont Village Lincoln Park will enjoy city views with expansive indoor and outdoor common spaces. The community will also feature a sports lounge with Chicago sports memorabilia, art parlor and library. Services include chef-prepared meals with 24+ daily menu options, housekeeping and transportation services, a professionally managed fitness center for wellness programs and therapy services, enrichment and social activities, and support from well-trained staff, including a licensed nurse on-site 24/7. Apartment selections include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom plans with a monthly fee structure – no large buy-in or long-term commitment required for move-in. For more information or to RSVP for the grand opening, please call 773-327-2200 or visit www.belmontvillage.com/lincolnpark.



About Belmont Village

Belmont Village, founded in 1997, is an integrated developer, owner and operator of high-end seniors housing. The company has developed and operates senior living communities in seven states and Mexico City. Chicagoland Belmont Village communities include Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Glenview and Oak Park. Each property is built to purpose and licensed throughout the building for a blended care model that offers residents flexibility if needs change, and allows couples with varying health needs to stay together. Belmont Village has been certified as a Great Place To Work® in 2018 and 2019 and ranked 15th on FORTUNE Magazine’s 2018 list of Best Workplaces for Aging Services. For more information, please visit www.belmontvillage.com.



