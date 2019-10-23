Belmont Village Senior Living’s Sadie Harness Named 2019 Outstanding Executive Director at 9th Annual Senior Care Hero™ Awards in Orange County

Belmont Village Aliso Viejo’s executive director, Sadie Harness, was named Outstanding Executive Director at Meals on Wheels OC’s 2019 Senior Care Hero Awards™ in Anaheim on October 19.

Aliso Viejo, CA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belmont Village Aliso Viejo’s executive director, Sadie Harness, was named Outstanding Executive Director at Meals on Wheels OC’s 2019 Senior Care Hero Awards™ in Anaheim on October 19. The annual awards celebrate the unsung heroes in the senior industry, recognizing those in the community who embody the mission of Meals on Wheels OC to preserve the dignity and identity of seniors by respecting their histories and supporting their futures. Awards were announced at an annual black-tie gala that has been called “the Academy Awards of Senior Care.”

“We’re thrilled that Sadie has been recognized for her exceptional work and unmatched dedication to our residents, and for her leadership role in senior care as a whole,” said Patricia Will, founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “Sadie’s enthusiasm and passion shine through in her work and with everyone she encounters. She has been an integral part of Belmont Village for years and her leadership in our Aliso Viejo community has been phenomenal. We’re fortunate to have her on our team.”

Starting in 2006, Harness worked as executive director for a number of prominent skilled nursing facilities in California and was recognized for her work by industry associations including the American Health Care Association. Prior to joining Belmont Village Aliso Viejo, Harness was executive director at Belmont Village Cardiff by the Sea for several years, where she maintained 100% occupancy, consistently receiving high scores in resident satisfaction. She was the recipient of Belmont Village’s 2015 President’s Value Creation Award and received the Outstanding Director Award from the California Assisted Living Association in 2016. Known for her “servant leadership” philosophy, Harness focuses her energy on building teams who share her passion and dedication for serving seniors.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive this award in Orange County,” said Harness. For the past year, I’ve been tremendously impressed by the colleagues and community that I’ve gotten to know here as we’ve prepared and launched Belmont Village Aliso Viejo. I really respect the values and mission of Meals on Wheels OC and to be recognized in this way means so much.”

With 50 years serving the community, Meals on Wheels Orange County (formerly SeniorServ) is the largest non-profit senior nutrition provider in Orange County. The organization is dedicated sharing its vision of a world that honors people throughout life and engages in a mission to nourish the wellness, purpose and dignity of seniors and their families within the community

Founded in 1997, Belmont Village develops, builds and operates its own communities, carefully selecting locations that make it easy for residents to maintain local connections, keep daily contact with family members, and continue to lead active, purposeful lives. Its communities are renowned for quality of care, research-based programs, distinctive design and hospitality and high standards of life safety. The company has developed and operates 31 senior living communities in major metro areas including Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and Mexico City.

Belmont Village Aliso Viejo opened its doors in February 2019 and offers best-in-class Assisted Living and award-winning Memory Care, located near premier dining, shopping and entertainment and just a short drive from major healthcare facilities. Designed and built to compliment the site and reflect the architectural style of the community, the building features elegant common areas inside and out and beautiful views of Saddleback Valley. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. ###

