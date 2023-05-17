Broker-Dealers Can Now Sign Up To Participate In The Selling Group For Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE American: OZ) The First Publicly Traded Opportunity Zone Fund.

Greenwich, CT, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE American: OZ) (“Belpointe OZ” or the “Company”), the first and only publicly traded qualified opportunity fund (“QOF”), is pleased to announce the commencement of an offering to raise up to $750 million.

Belpointe OZ anticipates using the offering proceeds to invest in a broader range of qualified opportunity zone projects, further diversifying the Company’s portfolio and potential returns.

This latest offering also affords broker-dealers the opportunity to participate in the selling group, and Belpointe OZ has retained Emerson Equity LLC as dealer manager for the offering. Interested broker-dealers may contact Cody Laidlaw at IR@BelpointeOZ.com or call 203-883-1944 for further information.

Brandon Lacoff, CEO of Belpointe OZ, expressed his excitement about this latest development, stating: “we are thrilled to see this offering get underway. It marks a significant milestone for us, and we believe it comes at a perfect time, as we continue to seek to identify and invest in qualified opportunity zones that we believe have tremendous potential.” He added, “the ability to raise up to $750 million in this offering will provide us with additional resources to capitalize on these opportunities as well as the opportunity to create additional value for our investors. The proceeds from this offering can also help us accelerate our stabilized acquisition model, whereby we are seeking to acquire other QOFs that have stabilized assets.”

Information About the Offering

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Belpointe OZ’s securities. Offers may only be made by means of a prospectus.

Belpointe OZ has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this press release relates. Prior to making an investment decision, you should read Belpointe OZ’s prospectus and the other documents that it has filed with the SEC in their entirety, and carefully consider its investment objectives and strategy, risk factors, fees and expenses and any tax consequences that may results from an investment in the offering. Copies of these documents can be obtained free of charge from www.sec.gov or www.investors.belpointeoz.com, from any broker-dealer participating in the offering or by contacting Belpointe OZ at IR@belpointeoz.com or 203-883-1944.

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol “OZ,” and focused on identifying, acquiring, developing or redeveloping and managing commercial real estate located within “qualified opportunity zones” throughout the United States and its territories.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Belpointe OZ’s control; actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Therefore, you are cautioned against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that Belpointe OZ files from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the prospectus related to the offering, as amended from time to time. Except as required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, Belpointe OZ does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Investor and Media Relations Contact:

Cody H. Laidlaw

Belpointe PREP, LLC

255 Glenville Road

Greenwich, Connecticut 06831

IR@belpointeoz.com

203-883-1944