Belpointe PREP, LLC Two Luxury 10-Story Buildings in Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE American: OZ) (“Belpointe OZ” or the “Company”), the first publicly traded Qualified Opportunity Fund (“QOF”), is pleased to announce the topping-off of the two luxury 10-story buildings, named Aster & Links, located at 1991 Main Street, Sarasota, FL.

This marks a significant milestone in the development’s construction journey. The Aster & Links development, nestled in the heart of Sarasota, stands as a testament to Belpointe OZ’s commitment to delivering top-tier real estate projects that complement and enrich the local community. These two structures will serve as contemporary landmarks, combining elegance and functionality.

The topping off ceremony, held at the construction site, was attended by key stakeholders, and project team members. The event was a celebration of the collective hard work, dedication, and collaboration that have driven the project forward, ensuring that it remains on schedule and adheres to the highest standards of quality.

Belpointe OZ extends its gratitude to Suffolk Construction for their exceptional leadership and proficiency in overseeing the project. Their commitment to excellence and attention to detail have been pivotal in achieving this milestone.

“We are grateful to celebrate this important construction milestone with Suffolk, our design partners, and many key stakeholders from the Sarasota community,” said Eric Fenton, Vice President of Development at Belpointe OZ. “We value our partnership and look forward to the grand opening of Aster & Links in 2024.”

“Suffolk’s partnership with Belpointe OZ, the city of Sarasota, the design professionals, and all of our trade partners is a true testament to the level of teamwork required to build a project of this scale” said Andrew Pierce, Vice President, Project Executive at Suffolk. “Twelve months ago, in the face of Hurricane Ian, there were no concrete decks poured, no windows or walls, and no interior finishes, yet here we stand together in September of 2023 with two complete structures and two brand new buildings, Aster & Links, scheduled to open in 2024.”

The Aster & Links development is set to become a vibrant hub for commerce and community, offering a range of luxury residential and commercial spaces that blend urban convenience with contemporary design. With its prime location, sophisticated amenities, and thoughtful design, the development promises to elevate the standard of modern living and contribute to the prosperity of Sarasota.

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol “OZ,” and focused on identifying, acquiring, developing or redeveloping and managing commercial real estate located within “qualified opportunity zones” throughout the United States and its territories. Visit https://belpointeoz.com for more information.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Belpointe OZ’s control. Therefore, Belpointe OZ cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional information on other potential factors that could affect Belpointe OZ’s results and other risks and uncertainties can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” or other similar headings found in documents Belpointe OZ files from time to time with the SEC, including Belpointe OZ’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Except as required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, Belpointe OZ does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

