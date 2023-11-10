Greenwich, CT, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE American: OZ) (“Belpointe OZ” or the “Company”), the first publicly traded Qualified Opportunity Fund, announced that it will host an investor presentation with question and answer period on Friday, November 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The event will highlight the Company’s go-forward strategy from Belpointe OZ CEO Brandon Lacoff, followed by a discussion on the Company’s recent developments, performance, market trends and future outlook by members of the senior management team.

“We are pleased to provide a unique opportunity for participants to interact with our leadership team and gain insights into our ongoing initiatives,” said Brandon Lacoff, CEO at Belpointe OZ.

The Company encourages participants to submit their questions in advance to IR@belpointeoz.com.

Event Details:

– Date: November 17, 2023

– Time: 4:30 PM EST

– Location: Virtual Event

To access the event and registration page, please Click Here. A recording of the webcast will be available on the “Presentations” section of the Company’s website at investors.belpointeoz.com following the presentation.

During the presentation, there will be a Q&A session to address any additional inquiries.

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol “OZ,” and focused on identifying, acquiring, developing or redeveloping and managing commercial real estate located within “qualified opportunity zones” throughout the United States and its territories. Visit https://investors.belpointeoz.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Belpointe OZ’s control. Therefore, Belpointe OZ cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Additional information on other potential factors that could affect Belpointe OZ’s results and other risks and uncertainties can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” or other similar headings found in documents Belpointe OZ files from time to time with the SEC, including Belpointe OZ’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Except as required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, Belpointe OZ does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Investor and Media Relations Contact:

Cody H. Laidlaw

Belpointe PREP, LLC

255 Glenville Road

Greenwich, Connecticut 06831

IR@belpointeoz.com

203-883-1944