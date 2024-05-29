JACKSON, Wyo., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, today announced that Co-CEO Paul Chang will present at the Maxim Group’s 2024 Virtual Tech Conference (Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era). The presentation will take place virtually on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. Powered by a proprietary large language model developed based on years of research and development from leading experts in AI and advanced security methodologies, BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: https://beninc.ai/.

BEN Contacts

Investors:

Ryan Flanagan, ICR

[email protected]

Media:

Dan Brennan, ICR

[email protected]