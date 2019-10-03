Breaking News
BenchPrep Announces Amanda Wynne as New Vice President of Marketing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Veteran Executive Brings Growth-stage B2B Tech Marketing Expertise to BenchPrep’s Growing Team

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BenchPrep, the configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits, corporations, and training companies, today announced the appointment of Amanda Wynne as its Vice President of Marketing. Wynne is responsible for leading BenchPrep’s marketing team as BenchPrep continues its rapid growth in the education and training markets.

Prior to joining BenchPrep, Wynne served in senior marketing leadership capacities with Seismic Software, SAVO Group, Digitas, and Nokia. In those roles, she has specialized in leading demand generation efforts to drive company growth, while developing expertise in event marketing, analyst relations, PR, and International expansion efforts as well. At BenchPrep, Wynne is tasked with overseeing the marketing division, building out its demand generation function, and gaining more brand awareness and exposure with industry analysts and influencers.

“It is so exciting to welcome Amanda to BenchPrep as our Vice President of Marketing,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. “Amanda brings such a great foundation of tech marketing experience and has a proven track record of being a results-oriented leader who truly understands how to connect with buyers. With Amanda leading our marketing team, we are now positioned to achieve our growth potential as an organization.”

BenchPrep’s learner-centric platform is designed to help associations, credentialing bodies, and training organizations deliver a highly engaging and effective learning experience. Its omnichannel delivery incorporates personalized learning pathways, robust instructional design principles, gamification, and near real-time analytics that allow organizations across all industries to achieve their goals.

“I am thrilled to be joining BenchPrep and take on this next challenge in my career,” said Wynne. “The combination of the company’s culture, product, and emerging space made BenchPrep an opportunity that was too good to pass up. Seeing the company hit such impressive milestones already is amazing and will allow marketing to hit the ground running to fuel company growth in 2020.”

BenchPrep has seen tremendous growth in revenue, customers and employee count over the last few years. In 2019, the company announced its series C round of funding for $20M led by Jump Capital and Owl Ventures.

About BenchPrep
BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, Relias, NCBE, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com.

Media Contact:
Amanda Wynne
Vice President of Marketing
BenchPrep
312-579-4293
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2417acb6-5c57-4df1-b965-cf1a3d34b3fc

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7b332c-2d40-4581-86d2-c3e322ace132

