BenchPrep Launches Quick Start Program to Address In-person Training Challenges

The Company’s award-winning, cloud-based learning platform now offers an immediate alternative for any organization’s in-person training program

CHICAGO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BenchPrep, the provider of the configurable cloud-based learning platform for corporations, training organizations and nonprofits, today announced that it has launched a Quick Start Program (“QSP”) that is designed specifically for education and training organizations that rely on the delivery of in-person training services.

BenchPrep’s award-winning online learning platform has been helping education and training organizations move into the digital world by increasing learner engagement, improving outcomes, and driving additional revenue for the last 10 years.  Now with its QSP offering, BenchPrep will cater directly to businesses that are experiencing interruptions with in-person training delivery and testing services by helping them pivot to modernized online learning programs. QSP will equip these organizations to maneuver around COVID-19 restrictions with a digital-first model that can be quickly onboarded, has simple contracting, and straightforward pricing. 

“We are in an unprecedented time and need to rethink how learning businesses can best operate,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. “Many organizations in the learning and training space must suddenly have their learning programs fully operationalized online, and that’s where BenchPrep’s QSP is here to help. We’re excited businesses will be able to sustain their current learning needs in this new climate with QSP, while also providing additional opportunities for them to expand their programs with online capabilities moving forward.”

BenchPrep has reinvented the world of learning management systems with a modern approach. The platform focuses on high-stakes, high-impact learning experiences and delivers personalized learner engagement, integrated learning content management, and robust administration tools. QSP will offer a scaled-down version of BenchPrep’s platform, simplified implementation with support and consultation, and accommodating contracting terms. 

Most recently, BenchPrep has been helping C2 Education begin to deliver assessments digitally and also partnered with CompTIA to provide free 30-day licenses for the CertMaster Learn eLearning course for CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+).

To learn more about QSP, visit https://info.benchprep.com/quick-start-program.

About BenchPrep
BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for corporations, training companies and nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations). With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), CFA Institute, CompTIA, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), American Institute of Architects (AIA), Relias, National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com.

Media Contact:
Jon Aderson
Director of Marketing
BenchPrep
312-650-5135
[email protected]

