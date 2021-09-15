Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bendheim Architectural Glass Welcomes Occupants at Iconic Structure

Bendheim Architectural Glass Welcomes Occupants at Iconic Structure

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Over 2,000 Square Feet of Privacy Glass Used at Chicago’s Willis Tower Renovation

Nearly 2,700 square feet of architectural glass from Bendheim was installed in a major renovation project at Willis Tower in Chicago. Bendheim backlit laminated glass is installed in this section to create the illuminated stairs. Photo courtesy of Bendheim.

Nearly 2,700 square feet of architectural glass from Bendheim was installed in a major renovation project at Willis Tower in Chicago. Bendheim backlit laminated glass is installed in this section to create the illuminated stairs. Photo courtesy of Bendheim.

Bendheim Gothic EcoGlass™ in translucent white creates partitions that obscure views while allowing for light to emit through the space. Photo courtesy of Bendheim.

Bendheim Gothic EcoGlass™ in translucent white creates partitions that obscure views while allowing for light to emit through the space. Photo courtesy of Bendheim.

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Several architectural glass products from Bendheim blend transparency and privacy in a major renovation at one of the world’s most iconic structures.

Bendheim’s Gothic™ and Houdini™ glass were among the architectural choices in the $500 million renovation of Willis Tower in Chicago. Formerly known as the Sears Tower, the renovation covered 460,000 square feet and reached across five floors. Gensler led the project for real estate holders Blackstone and Equity Office.

Willis Tower, which held the mantle of the world’s tallest building for 25 years, is home to about 15,000 workers and hosts 1.7 million annual tourists. The Skydeck Chicago observatory at Willis Tower is a major tourist attraction for the city.

Architects specified nearly 2,700 square feet of Bendheim’s glass to achieve different design objectives in the project. Backlit translucent white glass stair raisers highlight the main exterior staircase. In the lobby, textured, 40% post-consumer recycled Gothic EcoGlass™ in clear and translucent white provides transparency, while also offering some obscurity.

Houdini glass was used in a security area to help obfuscate security equipment. Gensler also specified translucent White and Grey colored glass in the project. A custom-made, double-sided bronze etch mirror from Bendheim was used to bring a sense of hospitality and a warmer backdrop to the lobby.

The overall design objective was to design a building that felt more welcoming for workers, tourists and the 170,000 people who work or live within a 5-minute radius of the building. Gensler, in a project profile on its website, said its “charge was to create a vibrant, world-class destination at a site that is not currently realizing its full potential.”

The renovation includes 300,000 square feet of new retail at the base of the tower as well as a new 30,000 square foot outdoor deck. The redesigned building also includes a subterranean area that allows visitors to look up 111 stories. New amenities include a fitness center, tenant lounges, and a private event space.

Willis Tower was completed in 1974. The 1,450-foot skyscraper is the third largest building in the Western Hemisphere, and stood as the world’s tallest building for nearly 25 years. One World Trade Center and Central Park Tower are the only buildings taller than Willis Tower in the United States.

Christopher Glass Services of Chicago served as the installer while Turner and Clayco were the general contractors.

Attachments

  • Bendheim-Willis-Tower-Glass-Stair-Risers-2-DL
  • Bendheim-Willis-Tower-Gothic-Textured-Laminated-Glass-wall-DL 
CONTACT: Thomas Renner
Catalyst Marketing Communications
203-348-7541
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.