Bendheim Is Introducing Z-KISS™: Engineered Concealed-Attachment Glass Cladding System

New Interior Cladding System Designed and Produced in USA

NEW YORK, NY, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bendheim’s new patent-pending Z-KISS system features fewer components and stronger connections, creating a robust glass cladding with an elegant frameless aesthetic. The streamlined, “simpler” engineered solution is also easier and quicker to install.

The system consists of Bendheim’s proprietary “KISS” mechanical hanging hardware, factory-attached to any of the company’s fully customizable opaque decorative glass varieties. The hardware is secured to the back of the glass with a proprietary adhesive that is stronger than VHB tapes and silicones by a factor of three. In testing, the Z-KISS system exceeded the requirements for the ASTM D1002 Standard for Lap Shear Strength.

“Z-KISS was conceived as an enhanced, fully engineered, integrated, and tested alternative to traditional Z-clip fastening systems,” stated Said Elieh, Bendheim VP of Systems & Innovation. “It requires fewer horizontal hanging brackets and provides a reliable mechanical support for the dead load of the glass.”

Among the key Z-KISS innovations is its low profile – it stands only 5/16” from the wall. The system can be specified with an optional integrated kick plate, and is available in a wide range of custom colors to coordinate with the glass or other interior finishes. Z-KISS can handle large cladding panels in either direction, and is ideal for lobbies and expansive feature walls.

The range of Z-KISS aesthetic options is virtually unlimited, including hundreds of in-stock back-painted and mirrored Bendheim glass varieties, as well as laminated, patterned, and digitally printed custom creations. The glass is provided in safety tempered or laminated form. Maximum panel size depends on the specified design, typically up to 60” x 120”. Glass thicknesses range from 1/4” to 1/2”.

The system’s “out-of-box” installation saves time and labor costs. The glass and galvanized steel hardware are delivered pre-fabricated and ready to hang. Completing the installation requires hand tools and the proper wall-mounting screws to secure the aluminum brackets to the wall. A 1-minute installation video is available here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxh9Rwb0_wE.  

Bendheim warrants its integrated Z-KISS system for 10 years. For more information, please visit www.bendheim.com/system_product/z-kiss-interior-wall-cladding.

